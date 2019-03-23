Golden State Warriors

"I'm at a loss for words!" Draymond Green tours new Chase Center

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 News was there when Warriors Forward Draymond Green saw the new Chase Center now taking shape, for the very first time.

By Cornell W. Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News was there when Warriors Forward Draymond Green saw the new Chase Center now taking shape, for the very first time.

"I'm kind of at a loss for words, maybe you can tell that-- wow," said Green.

RELATED: Warriors will face LeBron & Lakers in first preseason game at Chase Center

The behind-the-scenes tour was led by Warriors President Rick Welts. Welts showed us the view courtside from the cavernous 18,000 seat Chase Center, slightly smaller than Oracle Arena.

"This venue will have a scoreboard that's ten times larger than Oracle's to really enhance the fan experience," said Welts.

Draymond Green even called dibs on where he wants his locker to be.

RELATED: Officials announce Metallica, San Francisco Symphony to be first event at Chase Center

He also revealed the LA Lakers will be the first team to face the Warriors at Chase during the preseason on Oct. 5, 2019 at 5:30 pm.

Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony will be the inaugural event at Chase Center on Sep. 6.

Check out more stories and videos about Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscogolden state warriorsconstructionbasketballdraymond green
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
A peek inside the Chase Center!
Warriors will face LeBron & Lakers in first preseason game at Chase Center
Rage Against MLB | With Authority
Durant helps lead Warriors past Pacers after friend's death
TOP STORIES
SF Medical Examiner autopsy reveals Adachi cause of death as acute mixed drug toxicity
Mannequins swiped from Santa Rosa front yard
Pinterest files IPO with $12.3 billion valuation
Growing concern after someone shoots at vehicle in SJ neighborhood
ShakeAlert test message will buzz Oakland cell phones next Wednesday
Gov. Newsom declares a state of emergency because of increased risk of wildfire
Warriors will face LeBron & Lakers in first preseason game at Chase Center
Show More
Rideshare Driver Confessionals: The people behind the wheel
Samuel Adams to produce Ruth Bader Ginsburg beer
Santa Clara supervisor suggests changing sanctuary policy
Bay Area woman inspires others story about job hunt while pregnant
A peek inside the Chase Center!
More TOP STORIES News