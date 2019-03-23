"I'm at a loss for words!" Draymond Green tours new Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News was there when Warriors Forward Draymond Green saw the new Chase Center now taking shape, for the very first time."I'm kind of at a loss for words, maybe you can tell that-- wow," said Green.The behind-the-scenes tour was led by Warriors President Rick Welts. Welts showed us the view courtside from the cavernous 18,000 seat Chase Center, slightly smaller than Oracle Arena."This venue will have a scoreboard that's ten times larger than Oracle's to really enhance the fan experience," said Welts.Draymond Green even called dibs on where he wants his locker to be.He also revealed the LA Lakers will be the first team to face the Warriors at Chase during the preseason on Oct. 5, 2019 at 5:30 pm.Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony will be the inaugural event at Chase Center on Sep. 6.