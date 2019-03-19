Golden State Warriors

HOMECOMING: Officials announce Metallica, San Francisco Symphony to be first event at Chase Center

EMBED <>More Videos

The first concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be local legends Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The first concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be local legends Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

On Monday, within sight of the up and soon-arriving Chase Center, a large crowd gathered for an answer in the form of an announcement.



"Today, we are here to answer the question that has been asked more than any other in the next few months," said Warriors COO Rick Welts.

VIDEO: This is what premium suites in Warriors' Chase Center will look like

It has to do with who plays first, and we're not talking basketball. Instead, on Sep. 6, look for a musical marriage of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra and Metallica.



The Warriors wanted a one-of-kind, only in SF event-- hence this coming reprise a 20 year old Grammy Award winning classic known affectionately as "S&M," which stands for symphony and Metallica. Both the orchestra and band regard this as a symbolic homecoming.

"It is a beautiful opportunity and we are super proud that after 38 years there are still cool things like this on the horizon for us," said James Hetfield of Metallica.



The lingering question has to do with traffic. How will San Francisco handle 18,000 additional people for events?

Welts said they had a very large transportation plan.

"We want people to rely on public transportation more than ever to get in and out of the area," said Mayor London Breed.

We asked if there is a plan for that.

"We're working on it as we speak," Mayor Breed answered.

Both the city and the Warriors say they have done plenty of anticipating, and left room for adjustments. And, that is where the Chace Center stands at 172 days until opening and counting.

On Saturday ABC7's "After the Game" was the first broadcast ever done from the Chase Center, and it couldn't have been a more fitting night for the occasion - The Warriors beat the Thunder and clinched a playoff birth for the seventh consecutive season. (That's a franchise record, by the way!)

See more stories, photos and videos on the Golden State Warriors.




Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoconcertnbametallicagolden state warriorsmusicconstructionbasketballwarrior games
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
OVER IT: A drone view of the Golden State Warrior's Chase Center
By the numbers: A look at Warriors' Chase Center in SF
'After the Game' inside Warriors' Chase Center on ABC7
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Durant returns; Bogut gets start for Warriors
The sneaker-giveaway trend taking over the NBA
Surging Spurs face tough test from Warriors
ABC7 Sports makes first-ever broadcast from Warriors' Chase Center
TOP STORIES
Shooting of East Bay school principal shocks community
2 studies to be launched to investigate mysterious odor in Milpitas
88 pounds of plastic found in stomach of dead whale
Police union accuses Kim Foxx of interfering in Jussie Smollett investigation
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 5 wounded; Suspect in custody
Accuweather Forecast: Rain to arrive later this week
Funeral to be held in Oakland for son of Oakland councilwoman shot, killed
Show More
ATV driver drags sergeant during illegal ride on busy street
'Textalyzer': Nevada considers technology to scan cellphones after crashes
Larry Baer video fallout: SF mayor demands tough action against Giants CEO
Parking program for homeless to start at Oakland churches
Sinkhole repair to begin in Santa Clara
More TOP STORIES News