VIDEO: This is what premium suites in Warriors' Chase Center will look like

On Saturday ABC7's "After the Game" was the first broadcast ever done from the Chase Center, and it couldn't have been a more fitting night for the occasion - The Warriors beat the Thunder and clinched a playoff birth for the seventh consecutive season. (That's a franchise record, by the way!)
Tonight ABC7 News will be the first to broadcast live from the future home of the #Warriors! https://t.co/bw6upx9NZW pic.twitter.com/3BXbUVIXwP— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019
While the game was in progress, Larry Beil and the ATG crew needed somewhere to hang out and watch.
That's how we got this sneak peek of the future suites in the Chase Center Experience.
The room came with everything from customized Warriors wine bottles, to fully stocked liquor cabinets (complete with a wine decanter), to a mini movie theater.
Suites at the Warriors’ #ChaseCenter come well-stocked ✔️ pic.twitter.com/YP7FB367vo— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019
You can dine at the facy dinner table setup, or lounge on the sofas.
This is what you see when you walk in to a suite at the #ChaseCenter. There are only 9 of these babies left for next @warriors season! https://t.co/myFc0OcDOK pic.twitter.com/cDWXj5K954— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019
And when it's getting time for a pick-me-up, there's coffee ready to go.
Even the coffee set ups in the #Warriors new suites are next level. #ChaseCenterExperience https://t.co/nmIL7h6KcA pic.twitter.com/xDbqsbHBIa— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019
The only problem? They're selling out fast! The lights on this screen show how many seats are sold and how many are still available.
This board represents how many seats are sold for the 2019-2020 season at the #Warriors new arena. Out of 18,664 seats, less than 3,000 left! https://t.co/nmIL7h6KcA pic.twitter.com/u9HEaKvqWX— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019
According to this display, there are only nine suites left.
As for the rest of the seats, this is what they look like now:
Ground zero for the #Warriors new stadium. Believe it or not, we will be broadcasting our post game show “After the Game” right here. So get your hard hats ready! @LarryBeilABC7, @kerrykeating3, and @afoyle3131 are about to bring down the house. pic.twitter.com/fnh6Ud4ocw— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019
But if all goes according to plan, it'll be ready in time for the Warriors move in for the 2019-2020 NBA season:
This mini #ChaseCenter is a replica of the @warriors future home. Tonight we bring you “After the Game” from the real (and very much under construction) site. #DubsOn7 https://t.co/bw6upx9NZW pic.twitter.com/fR0XRwMncw— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019