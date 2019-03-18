Golden State Warriors

VIDEO: This is what premium suites in Warriors' Chase Center will look like

The future home of the Golden State Warriors may be under construction, but the prototypes of the arena's suites are looking pretty darn, sweet.

By Julianne Herrera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The future home of the Golden State Warriors may be under construction, but the prototypes of the arena's suites are looking pretty darn, sweet.

On Saturday ABC7's "After the Game" was the first broadcast ever done from the Chase Center, and it couldn't have been a more fitting night for the occasion - The Warriors beat the Thunder and clinched a playoff birth for the seventh consecutive season. (That's a franchise record, by the way!)



While the game was in progress, Larry Beil and the ATG crew needed somewhere to hang out and watch.

That's how we got this sneak peek of the future suites in the Chase Center Experience.

The room came with everything from customized Warriors wine bottles, to fully stocked liquor cabinets (complete with a wine decanter), to a mini movie theater.



You can dine at the facy dinner table setup, or lounge on the sofas.



And when it's getting time for a pick-me-up, there's coffee ready to go.



The only problem? They're selling out fast! The lights on this screen show how many seats are sold and how many are still available.



According to this display, there are only nine suites left.

As for the rest of the seats, this is what they look like now:



But if all goes according to plan, it'll be ready in time for the Warriors move in for the 2019-2020 NBA season:

