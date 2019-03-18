ABC7 Sports makes first-ever broadcast from Warriors' Chase Center

Tonight ABC7 News will be the first to broadcast live from the future home of the #Warriors! https://t.co/bw6upx9NZW pic.twitter.com/3BXbUVIXwP — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019

When your broadcast is about to take place in an active construction zone... “So what do we do with this stuff?”😂 Don’t miss “After the Game” tonight after the Warriors wrap in OKC: https://t.co/bw6upx9NZW pic.twitter.com/f2dQDzXbGW — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019

Now this is how you dress up a construction zone! 🏗 Fresh Tims for ⁦@kerrykeating3⁩ for tonight’s “After the Game” broadcast. https://t.co/bw6upx9NZW pic.twitter.com/ojB1mQemnw — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019

When you put your studio in a construction zone, there are many concerns... Like which hard hat best accentuates ⁦@LarryBeilABC7⁩’s facial features? Don’t miss a very special “After the Game” tonight on ABC7! https://t.co/bw6upx9NZW pic.twitter.com/3iZ2TGnKqN — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019

#DubNation! Here’s a glimpse into the future. This what it will look like walking up to ⁦@warriors⁩ games at sunset. ☀️ https://t.co/nmIL7h6KcA pic.twitter.com/cJtxSqimDW — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019

The #ChaseCenter and #ChaseCenterExperience are still under construction, but the walk up sure is beautiful. Tonight we give you an inside look at the future #WarriorsGround. https://t.co/bw6upx9NZW pic.twitter.com/KzsO4OzBTG — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019

Next NBA season this will be #WarriorsGround. It’s starting to look like the corridors of an arena in here! #ChaseCenter https://t.co/nmIL7h6KcA pic.twitter.com/BEsZdLEOwE — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019

Ground zero for the #Warriors new stadium. Believe it or not, we will be broadcasting our post game show “After the Game” right here. So get your hard hats ready! ⁦@LarryBeilABC7⁩, ⁦@kerrykeating3⁩, and ⁦@afoyle3131⁩ are about to bring down the house. pic.twitter.com/fnh6Ud4ocw — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019

🤳 Time! Join @kerrykeating3 and the rest of the crew live from the under-construction #ChaseCenter on ABC7’s “After the Game.” https://t.co/znVRC0vUrc pic.twitter.com/nr6CV5uMtW — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 17, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The first-ever live broadcast from the Warriors' Chase Center is in the books!ABC7 Sports had to set up their studio in an active construction zone to do it, but all agree it was a historical moment worth the effort.Larry Beil, Kerry Keating, and Adonal Foyle held this special edition of "After the Game" on a balcony overlooking the arena that's finally beginning to take shape."When you think about the fact that you're going to have a brand new building and the legacy that's going to be unfolding behind us, to me it's truly remarkable," said Foyle, gesturing toward the dusty, unfinished court.Right before the broadcast, the Warriors beat the Thunder in OKC to clinch a playoff berth for the seventh consecutive season, setting a franchise record.Good omen for the future?The "After the Game" team seems to think so!When asked if they think the Dubs will be dropping another Championship banner this year, the guys gave a collective, "Yes!"Here's a closer look at the preparations behind this historical broadcast: