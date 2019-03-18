Golden State Warriors

ABC7 Sports makes first-ever broadcast from Warriors' Chase Center

ABC7's "After the Game" was the first live broadcast ever from the future home of the Golden State Warriors. The guys will tell you, it was a success!

By Julianne Herrera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The first-ever live broadcast from the Warriors' Chase Center is in the books!

ABC7 Sports had to set up their studio in an active construction zone to do it, but all agree it was a historical moment worth the effort.

Larry Beil, Kerry Keating, and Adonal Foyle held this special edition of "After the Game" on a balcony overlooking the arena that's finally beginning to take shape.

"When you think about the fact that you're going to have a brand new building and the legacy that's going to be unfolding behind us, to me it's truly remarkable," said Foyle, gesturing toward the dusty, unfinished court.

RELATED: Golden State Warriors Bay Area arenas from 1971 to present day

Right before the broadcast, the Warriors beat the Thunder in OKC to clinch a playoff berth for the seventh consecutive season, setting a franchise record.

Good omen for the future?

The "After the Game" team seems to think so!

When asked if they think the Dubs will be dropping another Championship banner this year, the guys gave a collective, "Yes!"

Here's a closer look at the preparations behind this historical broadcast:















