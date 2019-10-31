Joe Montana combats chronic pain with Stimwave Technology

Joe Montana tells me the question he gets asked the most around town, "Hey, how do you like the 49ers?" Here's part of his breakdown. #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/w52LupaQ4F — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) October 31, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is just like the rest of us, except he's considered by many as the greatest QB of all-time with all the records, honors and pain to prove it. When asked how many surgeries he's had in his career, it was easy to lose count."I can't even remember, six or seven on the knee, there's 20-plus, I'd have to start looking at my body parts to think about them," said Montana.Recently, Montana has partnered with Stimwave Technologies for a minimally-invasive operation on his left knee as an alternative to surgery and opioids to relieve his chronic pain."The chip is right here and it's connected to these electrodes and the electrodes go to the nerve and treat the pain," said Stimwave CEO Laura Perryman. "From there he uses a little transmitter, that's like a little pager, presses the button and it alleviates his pain whenever he wants to.""Hopefully, I'll get a gate back and be a little more active than I've been," said Montana.The Bay Area icon is often stopped and asked about the team he played for."'Hey, how do you like the 49ers these days?' There's a lot to like about what they are doing and obviously their defense is playing great and you can't win a championship unless your defense is playing well," said Montana.