NATIONAL ANTHEM

Colin Kaepernick's legal team will subpoena President Trump in case against NFL, report says

Colin Kaepernick's legal team wants to subpoena President Trump in a case against the NFL, Yahoo News reports. (KTRK)

Colin Kaepernick's legal team wants to subpoena President Trump in a case against the NFL, Yahoo News reports.

It's part of an ongoing legal fight between the former Niner quarterback and the NFL.

Kaepernick has been at the forefront of the controversy surrounding players kneeling during the national anthem.

RELATED: Trump says NFL players who don't stand during National Anthem maybe 'shouldn't be in the country'

If the President is subpoenaed, the aim would be to see if the president had any agenda siding with the NFL.
NATIONAL ANTHEM
