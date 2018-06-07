Colin Kaepernick's legal team wants to subpoena President Trump in a case against the NFL, Yahoo News reports.
It's part of an ongoing legal fight between the former Niner quarterback and the NFL.
Kaepernick has been at the forefront of the controversy surrounding players kneeling during the national anthem.
RELATED: Trump says NFL players who don't stand during National Anthem maybe 'shouldn't be in the country'
If the President is subpoenaed, the aim would be to see if the president had any agenda siding with the NFL.
Click here for more videos and stories about the national anthem kneeling controversy.
Colin Kaepernick's legal team will subpoena President Trump in case against NFL, report says
NATIONAL ANTHEM
More national anthem
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories
More News