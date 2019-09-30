Warriors GM Bob Myers says Klay Thompson's injury will be re-evaluated at All-Star break

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors' star Klay Thompson won't return from his torn ACL until February at the earliest, General Manager Bob Myers said at the team's media day Monday.Myers said Thompson is "doing fine," but there will not be another update on his injury until the All-Star break."Don't construe that as we think he'll be back by the All-Star break. That just means we'll have an update then," he said.Thompson went down in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and had a successful surgery on July 2.Myers also announced at media day that Willie Cauley-Stein has a mid-foot strain on his left foot and will miss camp.He said there will be an update on his status toward the end of October.