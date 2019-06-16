What is a torn ACL? Former Warriors surgeon demonstrates what happened to Klay Thompson's knee

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After seeing's injury in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, many people are wondering, "what is the recovery time for a torn ACL?"John Belzer was the Warriors orthopedic surgeon from 2001 to 2009.He joined ABC7's Larry Beil to demonstrate what happened to Thompson's knee when he went down and to explain the road to recovery."This is a major surgical procedure, technically a little more difficult than an Achilles, but the recovery is the same amount of time as an Achilles will be," Belzer said.This means about nine months to a year, he said.Using a model of the bones and tendons that make up the infrastructure of a human knee, Doctor Belzer showed how Thompson is at a "mechanical disadvantage" when he lands.He also cleared the air that Thompson's previous hamstring injury has "no connection to this injury whatsoever."So will the Splash Brother be back on the court for next post-season? Watch the video above to hear from Doctor Belzer.