GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors Klay Thompson says telling ABC7 News about this would be 'snitch move'

EMBED </>More Videos

When we tried to ask Klay Thompson if he was being recruited by LeBron, he said he couldn't say because "that would be a snitch move." (KGO-TV)

Julianne Herrera
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KGO) --
Klay Thompson spoke with ABC7's Larry Beil moments before he suited up for the 2019 NBA All-Star game.

He talked about all things All-Star weekend, his relationships with both Stephen and Seth Curry, and about his father's, Mychal Thompson's, time in the NBA.

There's one thing, however, that Klay would not dish.

RELATED: Klay Thompson on Warriors future: 'You just want to stay on the train as long as you can'

Everyone is dying to know if he's considering following in his dad's footsteps by becoming a Laker.

So we asked the four-time All Star if LeBron James is making any efforts to encourage the switch from blue and gold, to purple and gold.

"Would you tell me if LeBron was trying to recruit you?" Larry asked.

RELATED: Kevin Durant steals the show in Charlotte, wins second All-Star MVP

"I would," Klay said. "But that would be a snitch move."

He even took it a Euro-step further and said, "I plead the fifth."

See more stories and videos about Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorssportsNBAbasketballathletesklay thompsonlebron jamesLos Angeles LakersNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Kevin Durant steals the show in Charlotte, wins second All-Star MVP
Stephen Curry wins bet with brother at NBA All Star Saturday 3-point contest
Nets' Joe Harris shocks Warriors' Stephen Curry for 3-point title
Curry brothers place family wager on 3-point competition
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Kevin Durant steals the show in Charlotte, wins second All-Star MVP
Stephen Curry wins bet with brother at NBA All Star Saturday 3-point contest
Colin Kaepernick reportedly still wants to play in the NFL
Sharks host Bruins in heavyweight tilt
More Sports
Top Stories
Wind forces hot air balloon to make unexpected landing
Snow, crashes result in closure of I-5 at Grapevine
Kevin Durant steals the show in Charlotte, wins second All-Star MVP
Colin Kaepernick reportedly still wants to play in the NFL
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake
Hikers rescued from South Bay waterfall
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits Yountville
Stephen Curry wins bet with brother at NBA All Star Saturday 3-point contest
Show More
Inmate saves baby from locked SUV using his car theft skills
Fire outside Tesla plant in Fremont contained
LA activist calls for Smollett's arrest, believes actor lied about attack
Broken leg leads to cancer diagnosis for Laney College football player
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
More News