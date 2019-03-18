San Francisco Giants

SF mayor demands MLB hold Giants CEO accountable for altercation with wife

EMBED <>More Videos

San Francisco's mayor responds to questions about her statement calling for MLB to hold Giants CEO Larry Baer accountable for a physical altercation with his wife.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is joining leaders of the Bay Area domestic violence community in calling for the MLB to hold Giants CEO Larry Baer accountable for a recent physical altercation with his wife, Pam.

"We ought to hold our leaders, especially in the sports arena, to a high standard of excellence, so we send the right message," Breed said.

RELATED: Video shows San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer in altercation with wife

The mayor's call comes more than two weeks after Pam Baer fell out of a chair during a struggle with the Giants CEO over a cellphone in a San Francisco park.

Breed did not call specifically for Major League Baseball to suspend Baer, saying there "needs to be consequences, what those consequences are need to be determined."

RELATED: San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer taking leave of absence after altercation with wife

Baer released statement hours after a video of the incident surfaced apologizing for his actions.

"I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization," Baer said. "It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again."

The Giants announced March 4 that Baer would take an indefinite leave of absence.

Take a look at more stories and videos about the San Francisco Giants.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlblondon breedsfpdinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Camp Fire survivors get special day to be kids again at SF's Oracle Park
Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off
Predicting the next top-100 player for all 30 teams
MLB Rank: Biggest surprises, other reaction to our top 100
TOP STORIES
Shooting of East Bay school principal shocks community
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 5 wounded; Suspect in custody
Metallica, SF Symphony to hold first concert at Chase Center
Parking program for homeless to start at Oakland churches
2 studies to be launched to investigate mysterious odor in Milpitas
Accuweather Forecast: Spring warmth tapers
3 sickened after strong odor reported at San Jose post office
Show More
French experts see clear links in Boeing crashes
NJ man pleads not guilty to murdering brother and his family
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
Big Deer Park fire could take 2 days to burn out
More TOP STORIES News