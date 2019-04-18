Sports

Maritime Industry opposes new Oakland Athletics's ballpark at Howard Terminal

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There may be trouble ahead for the Oakland Athletic's and the team's hopes of building a new ballpark at Howard Terminal.

The Maritime Industry is now pushing back with public opposition to a plan that was officially launched by the team late last year.



"We have a litany of concerns," said Aaron Wright, who represents the local longshoremen union ILWU Local 10 and a coalition of unions, Maritime businesses, and others who oppose the A's plan to build their new 34,000 seat ballpark at Howard Terminal.

"It's going to impact labor," explained Wright. "There's no infrastructure for transportation. It will impact the truckers going in and out of the port, ship traffic coming in and out of the port."

The opposition comes five months after the A's announced Howard as the team's first choice, not only for a new stadium but one surrounded by 4000 housing units, retail and other amenities.

"We've been working with the key stakeholders for over a year," said A's President Dave Kaval, who said he's met numerous times with the maritime industry to discuss concerns around Howard Terminal.

"We've been working with all the key stakeholders to make sure we have a plan for success at Howard Terminal, to make sure they're concerns are addressed in a meaningful way."



Contrary to critics claims, Kaval says the shipping turnaround channel in the Oakland Inner Harbor will not be impeded, but rather improved and potentially expanded with the construction of a new stadium.

"It's unfortunate in my perspective that it's coming out now," said Chris Dobbins, a member of the Oakland Coliseum Authority Board and President of "Save Oakland Sports."

"The A's said last year after Laney College was turned down, the A's said they want to come to Howard Terminal," said Dobbins. "They've spent a lot of money, have done a lot of renderings, a lot of community meetings. Why is the group coming out now and saying they're opposed to it."

