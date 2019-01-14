COLLEGE FOOTBALL

National champions Clemson Tigers to visit White House, receive fast food spread

President Trump said the Clemson Tigers can expect an array of fast food when they visit the White House. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Alicia M. Luce
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
The Clemson Tigers are set to visit President Trump and the White House Monday night.

It was just one week ago that they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide, 44-16, at Levi's Stadium, to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

RELATED: College Football Playoff fans pack Levi's Stadium, Clemson Tigers take home title

President Trump said the Tigers can expect an array of fast food, including McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's.

Clemson will be the first champions to visit the White House since May 2018.

Some teams, like the Golden State Warriors, have chosen not to make the trip.

After expressing their unwillingness to visit in 2017, President Trump withdrew the invitation.
