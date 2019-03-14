OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a Splash Party and the whole Town is invited!
In honor of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's 31st birthday, Under Armour unveiled a new shoe.
RELATED: Warriors star Stephen Curry's new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old Napa girl sell out in one day
The "Curry 6 Splash Party colorway" not only celebrates the Dubs star's special day -- it brings the NBA Playoffs spirit to the Bay Area.
The shoe has a "festive confetti-speckled HOVR midsole, vibrant pink accents and rides atop a split outsole with a unique pattern for improved traction."
So what does Curry want for his birthday? "He wants the confetti in June, and for that present to be a fourth Larry O'Brien trophy for The Town," Under Armour said Thursday.
"This year, we wanted to bring the championship celebration to this colorway. The Town gets together and celebrates championships in the best way; we get down in the streets and have a good time," Curry said.
RELATED: Should Warriors' Stephen Curry run for president? Wife Ayesha says 'heck yeah'
The shoes sell for $130 and are available on the Under Armour website.
Limited pairs will be available starting Thursday at the SC30 x Oakland pop-up shop located at 472 9th Street in downtown Oakland.
For a special celebration of Curry's birthday, the pop-up will be open from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. on March 14.
See more stories and videos related to Warriors star Stephen Curry.
New shoe unveiled in honor of Warriors star Stephen Curry's birthday
STEPHEN CURRY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News