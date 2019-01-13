OAKLAND Calif. (KGO) --Warriors' Stephen Curry is a star on the basketball court, but would he shine in the White House?
His wife, Ayesha Curry, gives a confident "heck yeah."
We asked her if Stephen Curry should for president in the 2020 election while visiting her pop-up shop in Oakland.
"Heck yeah," she said. "I tell him that all the time."
- "Would you vote for him?"
- "Yes!"
If he were elected, Ayesha sounds adamant, "talk of a wall would never exist."
