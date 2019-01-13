AYESHA CURRY

Should Warriors' Stephen Curry run for president? Wife Ayesha says 'heck yeah'

Ayesha Curry says, "heck yeah," Stephen Curry should run for president and he would definitely have her vote.

Luz Peña, Julianne Herrera
OAKLAND Calif. (KGO) --
Warriors' Stephen Curry is a star on the basketball court, but would he shine in the White House?

His wife, Ayesha Curry, gives a confident "heck yeah."

We asked her if Stephen Curry should for president in the 2020 election while visiting her pop-up shop in Oakland.

RELATED: Oakland weekend: Super Bowl watch party, Ayesha Curry pop-up shop, brewery tours, more

"Heck yeah," she said. "I tell him that all the time."

- "Would you vote for him?"

- "Yes!"

If he were elected, Ayesha sounds adamant, "talk of a wall would never exist."

RELATED: Stephen and Ayesha Curry unveil new education lab in Oakland

You can see more from this interview, and the full unveiling of Ayesha's Oakland pop-up store on ABC7 News at 5pm.



Check out more stories about Ayesha and Stephen Curry.
