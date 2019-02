We passed by ⁦@ayeshacurry⁩ pop-up #Homemade store in Oakland! 🍳 We talked about all things kitchen textiles, her new pots & pans, and how she balances business with motherhood. 📺 See my full report at 5pm! ⁦@abc7newsbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/Zr7KdSdsZn — Luz Peña (@Luzpenatv) February 1, 2019

Warriors' Stephen Curry is a star on the basketball court, but would he shine in the White House?His wife, Ayesha Curry, gives a confident "heck yeah."We asked her if Stephen Curry should for president in the 2020 election while visiting her pop-up shop in Oakland. "Heck yeah," she said. "I tell him that all the time."- "Would you vote for him?"- "Yes!"If he were elected, Ayesha sounds adamant, "talk of a wall would never exist."You can see more from this interview, and the full unveiling of Ayesha's Oakland pop-up store on ABC7 News at 5pm.