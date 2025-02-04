'Thank You Oakland': Ayesha Curry's Sweet July boutique announces closure

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Ayesha Curry will close her Uptown Oakland boutique because of unspecified "safety concerns," the store announced on social media.

The wife of Warriors superstar Steph Curry opened the Sweet July store four years ago.

Sweet July sold home goods, books, and other items from Black-owned and locally-owned businesses.

It will close on Sunday.

In 2022, burglars targeted the store making off with several items and forcing it to close for a weekend.

Sweet July posted this message on Instagram, with an image that said "Thank You Oakland":

In order to prioritize the safety of our patrons and staff, we have made the dicult decision to close our Sweet July cafe and store in Oakland. We have loved being a part of Oakland and are grateful for the community that has opened their arms and embraced us. It has been an honor to serve you.

While this chapter comes to a close, Sweet July has exciting new ventures on the horizon that we can't wait to share.

Visit us on our last day, February 9th, and enjoy some coffee and bread pudding.