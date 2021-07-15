EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Curry discusses new Oakland store and cafe Sweet July

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10890326" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"Oakland is a place that has nurtured my family, my husband and I, since we started into our adulthood," Ayesha Curry said. "We started our family here and it's a town that has always embraced us. I feel like Oakland deserves to have nice things."