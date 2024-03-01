Ayesha Curry is pregnant, expecting baby No. 4 with Warriors' Stephen Curry

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Curry family is growing!

Ayesha Curry announced Friday in the latest issue of her magazine "Sweet July" that she's expecting her fourth child with husband and Warriors star Stephen Curry.

In the article, Curry says she and her husband initially thought they were done having kids but she always felt like somebody was missing.

The couple have three children, Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Cannon, 5.

