Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, wife Ayesha, announce birth of 4th child

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's a new member to the Curry clan.
On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, announced on Instagram that their fourth child has been born.
Per the post's caption, Caius Chai Curry, was born May 11.
Caius Chai is the Currys' second son, joining sisters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and a brother, Canon, 5.
MORE: 11th annual 'Christmas with the Currys' provides holiday cheer for Oakland students
Riley Curry famously captured headlines in 2015 during a post-NBA Finals news conference.
MORE: Steph Curry's daughter Riley steals the spotlight
Caius Chai is the couple's first child since 2018.
Ayesha broke the news of her pregnancy in March in collaboration with her magazine, Sweet July.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry is pregnant, expecting baby No. 4 with Warriors' Stephen Curry
In the featured article, Ayesha wrote she and Stephen agreed that the arrival of another child would complete their family.
They have been married since 2011.