Oakland A's clinch wild-card spot, headed to playoffs

The A's clinched a wild-card spot before they hit the diamond Friday night in Seattle.

Cleveland's loss will send Oakland to the playoffs.

Cleveland lost 8-2 in the 7th against Washington.

It is the second straight season the Athletics have made it to the MLB playoffs.

The A's can also punch their ticket to the postseason with a win over the Mariners.
