OAKLAND ATHLETICS

See the Oakland A's Coliseum site before and after proposed ballpark project

The Oakland Athletics shared these artist renderings of what the Coliseum site will look like if redevelopment plans go as planned. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Athletics have announced plans for a new stadium along the waterfront at Howard Terminal.

The team shared artist renderings of what the Coliseum site will look like if redevelopment plans go as planned.

You can see the grey parking lot surrounding the Coliseum and Oracle arena in the before picture.

It's transformed - looking more green and lush - in the after model.

The new site is expected to have large park that would include the original Coliseum baseball diamond, as well as new housing, office and retail space and restaurants.

