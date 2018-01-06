OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Oakland Athletics moving into space in Jack London Square

A sign is seen at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The Oakland Athletics will be moving into office space in Jack London Square Monday, team officials said.

The 40,000 square feet of office space in Jack London Square will offer the A's proximity to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum and Oracle Arena, where it will keep its current space for day-of-game responsibilities, according to team officials.

The new location provides such amenities as dining, shopping and entertainment options, team officials said.

The space "provides our staff with an environment to easily and freely collaborate with one another," Oakland A's President Dave Kaval said in a statement.
