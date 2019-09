Oakland getting Indoor Football League team, partially owned by Marshawn Lynch

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's official, indoor professional football is coming to Oakland.The team recently made the announcement at a news conference.Oakland native, and former Raider and NFL star Marshawn Lynch will be a co-owner of the Oakland Panthers of the Indoor Football league.The team will begin playing in March at the Oakland Arena, formerly Oracle Arena.They will play a 14-game regular-season schedule.Piedmont High's former coach Kurt Bryan will be the head coach.