Oakland getting Indoor Football League team, partially owned by Marshawn Lynch

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's official, indoor professional football is coming to Oakland.
The team recently made the announcement at a news conference.
Oakland native, and former Raider and NFL star Marshawn Lynch will be a co-owner of the Oakland Panthers of the Indoor Football league.
The team will begin playing in March at the Oakland Arena, formerly Oracle Arena.
They will play a 14-game regular-season schedule.
Piedmont High's former coach Kurt Bryan will be the head coach.
