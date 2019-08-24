Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's message to Antonio Brown

OAKLAND (KGO) -- Oakland Raiders star wide receiver Antonio Brown had his second grievance hearing Friday over his ongoing helmet saga.Brown is insisting that the NFL make an exception and allow him to play using his old helmet. The league no longer allows older models due to concussion safety reasons.Brown has threatened to retire if he can't wear his helmet, he's missed practices and drills-- all this with the season set to start.An independent arbitrator is expected to rule on Brown's appeal next week.Meantime, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, a big sports booster for her city, has a message for the wide receiver."Antonio, think about your fans. Focus on the incredible responsibilities that you have as a role model. That's what I hope he focuses on and safety is really important, it just is. That is a message we've got to send to our young people."