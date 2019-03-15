OVER IT: A drone view of the Golden State Warrior's Chase Center

over it

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Drone View 7 got a closer look at the Golden State Warriors new home, Chase Center. The Chase Center is being built in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood, just south of the Giant's, Oracle Park. Warriors President and Chief Operation officer Rick Welts was on hand to give us an update on the construction of the new state-of-the-art basketball and entertainment venue.

When complete Chase arena will replace Oracle Arena, the Oakland home of the Warriors since 1971. Located at Third and 16th Streets, the Chase center will overlook San Francisco Bay and become a centerpiece of the neighborhood with 11 acres of restaurants, cafés, offices, public plazas and a new five-and-a-half-acre public waterfront park featuring world class art installations.

The one-billion-dollar project broke ground on January 17, 2017, and will open in time for the start of the 2019-2020 NBA season.
