Warriors' Chase Center: By the numbers

Chase Center by the Numbers
- 17,000 tons of steel
- 112,000 total yards of concrete
- 1,044 total pieces of precast concrete
- 5,500 individual unique metal panels on the exterior
- 18,064 seats
- 32 courtside lounges
- 44 suites
- 100,000 sq. ft. of retail space
- 580,000 sq. ft. of office & lab space
- 24,000 sq. ft. of public plaza space, facing the waterfront
- 950 parking spaces
- 300 bike valet spaces
