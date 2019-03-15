Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Chase Center: By the numbers

This is Warriors Ground. This is Chase Center, by the numbers.

By Janell Harris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Warriors are gaining new ground in 2019. Here's a preview of the Chase Center in San Francisco, by the numbers.

Chase Center by the Numbers


  • 17,000 tons of steel
  • 112,000 total yards of concrete
  • 1,044 total pieces of precast concrete
  • 5,500 individual unique metal panels on the exterior
  • 18,064 seats
  • 32 courtside lounges
  • 44 suites
  • 100,000 sq. ft. of retail space
  • 580,000 sq. ft. of office & lab space
  • 24,000 sq. ft. of public plaza space, facing the waterfront
  • 950 parking spaces
  • 300 bike valet spaces


