WEST LAFEYETTE, Ind. --The Purdue Boilermakers might have scored a major blowout on Saturday night, but all eyes were on Tyler Trent.
Trent, a 20-year-old Purdue sophomore in hospice care amid a battle against terminal bone cancer, had predicted that his team would upset the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Though his deteriorating health had forced him to withdraw from classes for the semester, Trent managed to return to watch the game from the Purdue University Center for Cancer Research suite at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Indy Star reported.
Purdue student and super fan Tyler Trent fought hard to become a Boilermaker.— ESPN (@espn) October 20, 2018
Now, as he battles bone cancer, his Purdue football family is fighting for him.
(📍 @exxonmobil) pic.twitter.com/fYnfEXX0dx
Against the odds, Trent's prediction came true Saturday evening when the Boilermakers upset Ohio State 49-20. Purdue also set a school record for points scored against the Buckeyes, besting the mark of 41 in 1967.
"Unexplainable. That's Boilermaker spirit right there," Trent told ESPN of the game's outcome, adding that he didn't envision the night playing out as it did. "I knew we had a chance, but I didn't think it would be 42-20."
Tyler Trent made it to the Purdue game tonight to root for his beloved Boilermakers as they take on Ohio State! #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/5SdBx9pl2l— ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2018
Trent's classmates have rallied around him throughout his battle with cancer, starting a #TylerStrong social media campaign and replacing their usual "IU sucks" kickoff chant with a "Cancer sucks" chant in his honor.
He joined the team in the locker room after the game, where he was named a captain.
"For him to even be here is remarkable," coach Jeff Brohm told the team. "The guy never makes excuses. He never complains. He has a huge smile on his face every day. He has a great attitude. He's about giving back to other people and that's really what being a Boilermaker's all about."
ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
That winning locker room feeling... 🙌— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 21, 2018
This one was for you @theTylerTrent!#BoilerUp // #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/CN3ize74X7