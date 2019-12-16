Sports

Raider Nation says goodbye to team during last game at Oakland Coliseum

By Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Goodbyes are never easy. For Raiders fans that couldn't be more true. The team is headed to Las Vegas and the last scheduled game at the Oakland Coliseum Sunday afternoon was real and emotional.

The Santa Rosa family from Southern California brought the love. "It's the last game, we've got to show our support in Vegas, NorCal, SoCal we've got to show our support 'til we die," said Andrew Santa Rosa.

Longtime season ticket holder Karen Loughran from Oakland says it's a sad day for the Silver and Black.

"I woke up depressed and started crying. I'm not going to Vegas. This is our house but it's not our home anymore," said Loughran.

"It's like going to a funeral, today's the wake today we're gonna view it and tomorrow we bury it, I'm sad," said Raiders fan "Gorilla Rilla"



Former Oakland firefighter Dave Detlefsen was at the first Raiders game at the coliseum in 1966.

He told ABC7 News on Saturday he wanted to be at the last game but didn't have a ticket.

The team saw our story and treated him seats in a luxury box.

"I didn't have a ticket I said I'm gonna go anyway, I didn't know it would go this way I'm a lucky man," said Detlefsen.

In the end, The Raiders lost to the Jaguars 16-20 but Raider Nation kept on with that familiar fan chant: "Raiders!"

