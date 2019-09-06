Oakland Raiders

Raiders' Antonio Brown issues 'emotional apology' at team meeting, source tells ESPN

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown walks on the field while stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A source has told ESPN that Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown just issued an "emotional apology" at a team meeting Friday morning, with "team captains standing with him."

Brown is currently facing a suspension over a confrontation Wednesday with General Manager Mike Mayock.

Reports say the incident involved Brown's posting of a letter from Mayock on social media, informing the receiver that he had been fined.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

See more stories and videos related to the Oakland Raiders.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnflespnfootballoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Source: AB apologizes to team, initiated GM tiff
Sources: Raiders to suspend AB after tiff with GM
Former Oakland Raider charged in $1 Million cellphone robbery ring
Oakland Raiders to suspend Antonio Brown, ESPN reports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at NC Outer Banks
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
WATCH IN 60: Ghost Ship verdict, SFO runway closing, "American Idol" auditions today
Singers lining up for 'American Idol' auditions in SJ
AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster weekend
Concertgoers encouraged to take mass transit to Chase Center
Ohio woman tried to smuggle baby in carry-on
Show More
BART proposes moving Oakland headquarters
WB I-80 in Emeryville reopened after deadly crash
Story behind red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
Former Starbucks CEO drops out of 2020 presidential race
Robert Mugabe, former Zimbabwe president, dies at 95
More TOP STORIES News