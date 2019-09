Raiders' Antonio Brown issues 'emotional apology' at team meeting, source tells ESPN

Source: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown just issued “an emotional apology” at a team meeting this morning, just now, “with team captains standing with him.” — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 6, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A source has told ESPN that Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown just issued an "emotional apology" at a team meeting Friday morning, with "team captains standing with him."Brown is currently facing a suspension over a confrontation Wednesday with General Manager Mike Mayock.Reports say the incident involved Brown's posting of a letter from Mayock on social media, informing the receiver that he had been fined.