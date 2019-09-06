Raiders' Antonio Brown issues 'emotional apology' at team meeting, source tells ESPN

Brown is currently facing a suspension over a confrontation Wednesday with General Manager Mike Mayock.
Reports say the incident involved Brown's posting of a letter from Mayock on social media, informing the receiver that he had been fined.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
See more stories and videos related to the Oakland Raiders.
Source: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown just issued “an emotional apology” at a team meeting this morning, just now, “with team captains standing with him.”— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 6, 2019