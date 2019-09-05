Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders to suspend wide receiver Antonio Brown, ESPN reports

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Raiders are planning to suspend superstar receiver Antonio Brown after an argument with General Manager Mike Mayock, ESPN reports.

On Wednesday, Brown posted to Instagram a letter from Mayock that detailed about $54,000 in fines for missing time during training camp, according to ESPN.

In the letter, Mayock informed Brown that he was being fined $13,950 for missing a walk-through on Aug. 22, an unexcused absence.

The letter also mentions that the team previously had fined Brown $40,000 for missing camp on Aug. 18 -- the day the GM issued his ultimatum to Brown, saying, "It's time for him to be all-in or all-out, OK?"

ESPN has contributed to this report.


