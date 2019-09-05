Oakland Raiders to suspend wide receiver Antonio Brown, ESPN reports

On Wednesday, Brown posted to Instagram a letter from Mayock that detailed about $54,000 in fines for missing time during training camp, according to ESPN.
RELATED: AB reacts to fines from Raiders, has new helmet
In the letter, Mayock informed Brown that he was being fined $13,950 for missing a walk-through on Aug. 22, an unexcused absence.
The letter also mentions that the team previously had fined Brown $40,000 for missing camp on Aug. 18 -- the day the GM issued his ultimatum to Brown, saying, "It's time for him to be all-in or all-out, OK?"
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
ESPN has contributed to this report.
The Next Chapter: Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it Wednesday, and the team is now planning to suspend its star wide receiver, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019
Antonio Brown posted the fine letter on social media that Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock sent him. It led to an exchange, which is now leading to further discipline. This is not going away anytime soon.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019