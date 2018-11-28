Raiders' Marshawn Lynch offering to pay cellphone bills

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Raiders star Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch is getting into a different game.
This time the Oakland entrepreneur is offering to pay for your cell phone bill.
Lynch is the face of Beast Mobile. It launched a while back, but now the 32-year-old wants to go Beast Mode on your bill altogether.
Lynch says he'll personally pay the cell phone bill for a full year for 500 new Beast Mobile customers.
The offer is good if you buy a new Beast Mobile phone.
Lynch is also involved in an initiative to provide homeless people in Oakland and Seattle with smartphones.
Lynch opened his first Beast Mode brick and mortar store in Oakland in 2016.
During the opening, it was mobbed with fans as people wanted to get close to the NFL star and pick up some of his signature clothing.
November 27, 2018
