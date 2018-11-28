OAKLAND ATHLETICS

Oakland A's choose waterfront location for proposed stadium

Artist rendering of the proposed stadium for the Athletics at Howard Terminal in Oakland, California. (Oakland Athletics)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Athletics have chosen Howard Terminal along the Oakland waterfront as the site for their proposed stadium.

Team officials believe the Howard Terminal location is the best way to generate excitement with fans, sell more tickets and make the money to help pay for this new stadium.

The stadium will be nestled carefully into its urban surroundings, according to the A's. The team says they consider it a "ballpark within a park."



A formal announcement is expected at 10 a.m.

As for the Coliseum, it would be torn down and turned into a low rise sports amphitheater surrounded by grassy knolls.

There would also be development, including affordable housing, a youth sports complex, and a shopping strip.

