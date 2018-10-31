San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies

It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie McCovey passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 80 after losing his battle with ongoing health issues. #Forever44 | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/ooOYg4ESol — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) October 31, 2018

San Francisco Giants legend and hall of famer Willie McCovey passed away Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.McCovey battled ongoing health issues, according to the team. He was 80.McCovey burst in the majors in 1959 with the Giants, winning the rookie of the year award.He played played 22 seasons in the majors, covering four decades, retiring in 1980, with 521 home runs. He was one of the most feared hitters in the game.McCovey was inducted into the hall of fame in 1986.