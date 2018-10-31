SPORTS

San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey dies

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco Giants legend and hall of famer Willie McCovey passed away Wednesday afternoon, the team announced. (AP PHOTO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Giants legend and hall of famer Willie McCovey passed away Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

McCovey battled ongoing health issues, according to the team. He was 80.


McCovey burst in the majors in 1959 with the Giants, winning the rookie of the year award.

He played played 22 seasons in the majors, covering four decades, retiring in 1980, with 521 home runs. He was one of the most feared hitters in the game.

McCovey was inducted into the hall of fame in 1986.

For more stories, photos, and video on the San Francisco Giants, visit this page.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsMLBSan Francisco Giantsbaseballcelebrity deathsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Francisco Giants legend Willie McCovey marries longtime girlfriend at AT&T Park
SPORTS
Athletes, notable figures react to death of SF Giants legend Willie McCovey
Willie McCovey, Hall of Famer and Giants legend, dies at age 80
Athletics exercise 2019 option on Fernando Rodney
C.J. Beathard (wrist/thumb) questionable for Thursday
More Sports
Top Stories
Hayward woman, San Lorenzo man killed in I-880 crash
Notable figures who have died recently
Athletes, notable figures react to death of SF Giants legend Willie McCovey
3 pedestrians die near Santa Rosa intersection in 6 weeks
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NASA engineers hold epic pumpkin-carving contest
Pinole mom creates incredible Transformers costume for Halloween
Keep Oakland Housed has already helped dozens stay off the streets
Show More
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
Report: Bay Area home sales were slowest for September in 11 years
Behind the Scenes: How recycling in San Francisco works
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Case of missing Houston mom turns into homicide investigation
More News