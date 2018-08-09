San Francisco Giants to retire Barry Bonds' number 25

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Former San Francisco Giants great Barry Bonds will receive a long overdue honor this weekend.
On Saturday, the Giants will retire Bonds' number 25 in a ceremony at AT&T Park, before the teams game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the only other team the star outfielder played for.
Bonds' career ended 11 years ago at the age of 42.
His seven MVP awards are the most in baseball history, and he is the game's all time leader with 762 career homers.
Bonds will become just the sixth San Francisco Giant to have his number. The others are all Hall of Famers: Willie Mays (24), Juan Marichal (27), Orlando Cepeda (30), Gaylord Perry (36), and Willie McCovey (44). All five men are expected to attend Saturday's retirement ceremony. Other notables scheduled to attend are former teammates, Will Clark, Rob Nenn, Kirk Reuter, Ray Durham, Shawon Dunston, Royce Clayton and Eric Davis.
Three of Bonds' big league managers will attend, Jim Leyland (Pittsburgh, 1986-1992) , Dusty Baker (San Francisco, 1993-2002) and Bruce Bochy (San Francisco, 2007).
Festivities get under way at 5:00 p.m. at AT&T Park.