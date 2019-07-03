San Jose Fans cheer US Women to World Cup Finals at Avaya Stadium watch party

Soccer fans of England and USA packed Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif. to witness the 2019 FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match up.
The excitement brought fans young and old to see history unfold on the biggest soccer stage.
"The atmosphere was just amazing," Jacob Montoya said. "It's electrifying when you walk out here. It's just wonderful seeing all these families out here and the younger generation coming out here watching these amazing women that we have on our USA Women's team."
The game was not short of excitement and edge of your seat action for these fans to witness.
Christen Press got the goal scoring started for Team USA and Alex Morgan scored the game winner on her 31st birthday to help lead USA to a 2-1 victory.
Christina Rea has been at all the watch parties at Avaya Stadium, she said this game had some of the best soccer play of the World Cup.
"The first half of the whole game was the best half of the tournament so far," Rea said. "It was exciting. We came out in the second half and Alyssa Naeher really came through with that penalty kick. She really got us to the end. That's what we needed. We've had strong goalkeeping every single year and that's helped us get this far. We have the three stars above our crest and we're going for the fourth one. I'm so stoked. The team really came through today."
Team USA will meet with the winner of the Netherlands and Sweden match tomorrow.
Fans expect both to be challenging, but Rea has one team that she would rather see.
"I'm not going to lie, I'm really hoping for a Sweden rematch," Rea said. 'Either team, it's going to be great to see who we meet. But, I'm excited for the final no matter what. It's going to be great soccer."
Soccer is a growing sport and the Team USA women make it grow even more in the United States with their stars and success on the pitch.
The World Cup is the biggest stage and Montoya said he is excited to support the women and this country to hopefully another title.
"This game is big," Montoya said. "It brings the world together. The great thing is that our country is pretty top at soccer, regarding the women. It's so good to see because women's soccer is getting so big now. They need more support and this is how you do it. Win championships, love the game and enjoy it."
The 2019 FIFA World Cup Finals is this Sunday.
Avaya stadium officials confirmed to ABC 7 News that they will be hosting another watch party for the finals. Admission is free and all fans are urged to come out and join the party.
GO TEAM USA!
