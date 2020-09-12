San Francisco Giants game postponed due to positive COVID-19 test, team confirms

Tonight’s game in San Diego has been postponed. We will announce additional information as soon as it becomes available. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 12, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGO) -- Friday's San Francisco Giants game against the San Diego Padres has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Giants organization, the team announced this evening.The Giants confirmed the positive COVID-19 test on Twitter around 6:30 p.m.Prior to the confirmation, the Giants said on Twitter, "Tonight's game in San Diego has been postponed. We will announce additional information as soon as it becomes available."First pitch was slated for 7:10 p.m. at Petco Park in San Diego.