San Francisco Giants game postponed due to positive COVID-19 test, team confirms

The Giants confirmed the positive COVID-19 test on Twitter around 6:30 p.m.
September 12, 2020
Prior to the confirmation, the Giants said on Twitter, "Tonight's game in San Diego has been postponed. We will announce additional information as soon as it becomes available."
First pitch was slated for 7:10 p.m. at Petco Park in San Diego.
