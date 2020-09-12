Coronavirus

San Francisco Giants game postponed due to positive COVID-19 test, team confirms

Empty seats at Oracle Park are viewed prior to a San Francisco Giants baseball practice on Friday, July 3, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGO) -- Friday's San Francisco Giants game against the San Diego Padres has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Giants organization, the team announced this evening.

The Giants confirmed the positive COVID-19 test on Twitter around 6:30 p.m.



Prior to the confirmation, the Giants said on Twitter, "Tonight's game in San Diego has been postponed. We will announce additional information as soon as it becomes available."



First pitch was slated for 7:10 p.m. at Petco Park in San Diego.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan diegosan franciscosan diego padressan francisco giantscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
Janitors risk health on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Fauci says we need to 'hunker down' this fall and winter
SF indoor salons, gyms, hotels can reopen Monday, mayor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Janitors risk health on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Scientist explains why CA wildfires are so explosive in recent years
Here's when Bay Area air quality will improve
Kids infected at day care spread COVID-19 at home, study finds
9/11 survivor shares chilling story of escape from the World Trade Center
LIVE: Gray skies envelop the Bay Area
Show More
Dr. Fauci says we need to 'hunker down' this fall and winter
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke
Evicted mom of 4 moves into new home after report goes viral
Gov. Newsom signs inmate firefighting reform bill
More TOP STORIES News