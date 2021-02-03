'Could see the fire in his eyes': Stephen Curry recalls 1st meeting with Tom Brady

Asked @StephenCurry30 about the first time he met @TomBrady & first impression, "Seems like he (Tom) was trying to pick up nuggets from guys in different leagues... that competitive fire, you could still see it in his eyes." #ABC7Now #DubNation pic.twitter.com/XqeuUkoPqP — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 2, 2021

This year’s a little different than the others... https://t.co/htZ351fFwU pic.twitter.com/QwWQu9bBjT — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2021

"When i showed up as a freshman in high school, I didn't know how to put pads in my pants... I wanted to be like @JoeMontana and @SteveYoungQB." @TomBrady #SBLV#SBOpeningNight LIVE on Twitter pic.twitter.com/5eHcGEepzi — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2021

More from Steph on Tom Brady. Really interesting to hear one basketball's greats talking about another great in a different sport. #ABC7Now #DubNation #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/AFRSw7SzJ1 — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) February 2, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Right after Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry took to social media.Curry congratulated Brady on reaching his record 10th Super Bowl. But I wondered, when did these two superstars with deep Bay Area ties first meet? What was that possibly like?I asked Steph during his media availability."I met him (Tom Brady) in 2014 at The Preakness out in Baltimore. We had just lost to the Clippers in the first round and so I had some free time and I went over and met him there. Had a fairly decent conversation and a lot of it to your point was, he was always seemingly trying to pick up nuggets himself on like other guys from different leagues and that competitive fire in the middle of his off-season was still, you could see it in his eyes."Stephen Curry turns 33 in March. With three NBA Championships and two league MVP's, he was asked his age in basketball years."I feel like I'm in my mid-20's right now. I don't know what that means," Curry said. "Maybe I'm just tricking myself. I don't have any concerns about falling off anytime soon."At 43-year-old, Brady the 6-time Super Bowl Champ recently said he's open to playing past 45."You know I'm obviously older now," said Brady. "Fast forward 21 years, sitting in Tampa trying to go out and win a Super Bowl in our own stadium would be pretty sweet.""Somebody gave me a great stat the other day. They said that Tom Brady's chances of going to the Super Bowl this year each year are greater than Steph's chances of making a 3-pointer that he takes in an NBA game," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. "Sort of insane, so I thought that was an interesting stat."Curry draws inspiration from the San Mateo native and believes the Warriors championship window is still very much open."You think of this year and next year. You are thinking with Klay (Thompson) coming back you are thinking about all those things. But right now, I'm in the middle of my prime," said Curry. "You're living in reality, unless you are playing quarterback for the Tampa Bay Bucs right now, it's a fine line between when you are your peak and when you need to really get the most out of what you got on the court."