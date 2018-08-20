Thanks to @JerryBrownGov who has signed AB 1782 making surfing CA official state sport! Surfing in CA has a rich history and culture. It attracts people from all around the world and generates over $6b in annual retail sales for the state! Thanks to @IanAD57! #surfsup — Asm. Al Muratsuchi (@AsmMuratsuchi) August 20, 2018

Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill Monday making surfing the official sport of California.Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, the bill's sponsor, sent a tweet writing, "surfing in CA has a rich history and culture. It attracts people from all around the world and generates over $6b in annual retail sales for the state."Surfing has been part of California's culture for more than 100 years.