Tottenham stadium not ready, so NFL games will be at Wembley

LONDON -- The new stadium being built for English Premier League club Tottenham isn't ready to host the NFL this year.

The first NFL game at Tottenham was due to feature the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders on Oct. 14. That will now be played across north London at Wembley Stadium on the same day.

English soccer's national stadium will also stage the Oct. 21 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers, and the meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars a week later.

Tottenham's 62,000-capacity venue is being built on the site of the now-demolished White Hart Lane stadium. Tottenham has been forced to continue playing home games at Wembley after its new home wasn't ready for this month's season start.
