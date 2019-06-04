espy awards

Tracy Morgan to host the 2019 'ESPYS'

Tracy Morgan attends a screening of "What Men Want" at the Crosby Street Hotel on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in New York (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Tracy Morgan is going to be serving up some laughs at the "ESPYS" this year.

The sports-centric awards show announced on Monday that the comedian would be its 2019 host. ESPN shared a video with the news, in which Morgan claimed to have some inside information about NBA free agency.



The Emmy-nominated actor is best known as a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member, for his role as Tracy Jordan in the series "30 Rock," and for his current series, "The Last O.G.," in which he plays the main character, Tray Barker.

"Tracy is effortlessly funny and deeply passionate about sports," the award show's executive producer, Maura Mandt, said in a press release. "He's a natural choice to host 'The ESPYS' and we're thrilled to have him. Few people can own a room like Tracy Morgan, and I can't wait to see what he has in store for the show."

For the past 26 years, the "ESPYS" have honored the best in sports while raising funds and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation was started in 1993 by ESPN and legendary N.C. State basketball coach and sportscaster Jim Valvano.

Tickets to this year's show are available for public purchase online.

Past hosts of the show have ranged from entertainers like Samuel L. Jackson and Justin Timberlake to sports figures such as Danica Patrick and Peyton Manning.

Catch the "ESPYS" on Wednesday, July 10, LIVE on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
