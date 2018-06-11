Two deserving young Warriors fans to ride in victory parade float

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Two young Warriors fans received a huge surprise Monday-a reward for their hard work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Francisco.
The two fans were ecstatic when they found out they will ride on United Airlines's parade float Tuesday.
The youngsters have volunteered incredible amounts of time towards several Boys and Girl's Club service projects-a commitment that did not go unnoticed.
United also gave them a goodie bag filled with everything you need for a parade - hats, water bottles and of course-a Warriors rally flag.
