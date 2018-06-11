Two deserving young Warriors fans to ride in victory parade float

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3579892" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Golden State Warriors are celebrating their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade! Here's a look at where the route will take you on Tuesday in Oakland.

Two young Warriors fans received a huge surprise Monday-a reward for their hard work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Francisco.The two fans were ecstatic when they found out they will ride on United Airlines's parade float Tuesday.The youngsters have volunteered incredible amounts of time towards several Boys and Girl's Club service projects-a commitment that did not go unnoticed.United also gave them a goodie bag filled with everything you need for a parade - hats, water bottles and of course-a Warriors rally flag.If you can't make it, you can watch it right here on ABC7 starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.