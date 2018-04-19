UFC champ, Gilroy resident to become high school wrestling coach

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) --Gilroy High School is adding some star power to its coaching staff.
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, and Gilroy resident, Daniel Cormier has been hired as the new head coach of the school's wrestling team.
Cormier is not only the current champion, he's held the title for the last three years.
He's also a two time U.S. Olympian.
His resume goes on and on.
We talked with Cormier via Facetime Wednesday. He was in Los Angeles calling a fight on television-one of his many jobs. He also operates a gym in San Jose.
Attn #UFC fans! @dc_mma is the new wrestling coach at #Gilroy High School! He talked with me via FaceTime as he was leaving LA. More at 11. pic.twitter.com/iPsIDFyYhB— Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) April 19, 2018
He said he decided to retire from fighting when he turns 40, and that's happening next year.
When he heard the coaching job was available, he was immediately interested.
Gilroy High School was very interested in his interest.
"It's hard to match that, a very high profile athlete," said Gilroy High School principal Marco Sanchez, PhD.
Sanchez would know... he's also an Olympic wrestler.
Cormier said he's excited to join such a winning franchise.
His plan on day one is to talk about "culture."
"I want to talk about the culture of just excellence across the board. School work, to taking care of your facilities, to making sure that this community knows that the wrestling team is the standard by which every other sport will be judged," said Cormier.
Cormier's hiring is all but a done deal. The district will sign off on it at Thursday's board meeting.
