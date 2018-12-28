COLLEGE FOOTBALL

WATCH LIVE:College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose

Four college football superfans are living atop a billboard in downtown San Jose for 12 days, competing in challenges throughout the College Football Playoff. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Four college football superfans are living together atop an ESPN billboard in downtown San Jose, competing in challenges throughout the College Football Playoff.

VOTE: Who's the ultimate fan living atop ESPN billboard in San Jose for College Football Playoff?

LIVE WatchESPN: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose

Yes, they're living on a billboard full time for 12 days, starting on December Dec. 27, 2018.

Each fan represents a team in the playoffs. Our sister station, ESPN, created the billboard on Almaden Blvd.

The fans will compete in challenges and get eliminated if their team loses.

The last fan standing will get to go to the National Championship game.

Meet the fans:

Llyas Ross Sr - Alabama Crimson Tide

Llyas Ross Sr. from Tuscaloosa, Alabama is a proud Crimson Tide fan and three-tour U.S. Army veteran.


Jeanette Kim - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Jeanette Kim from New York City, New York, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.



Nancy Volland - Clemson Tigers

Nancy Volland from Mount Dora, Florida, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.



Ruben Hunter - Oklahoma Sooners.

Ruben Hunter from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is one of the college football fans that will be living on the ESPN billboard in San Jose.


How to watch:

The challenge will be livestreamed for 12 days and will end on January 7, which will coincide with the National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

You can stream the entire experience on the WatchESPN website and app.

Watch the National Championship game on our sister network, ESPN, Monday, Jan. 7.
