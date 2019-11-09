Golden State Warriors refute report that Steph Curry will be out for rest of season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some confusion on Friday regarding Steph Curry and whether The Warriors star will be back on the court this season.Curry broke his hand on October 30 against The Suns.A bleacher report article indicated Curry is not likely to return at all this year.The Warriors called that report "hogwash."Here is the deal which I reported a week ago: Curry actually had two broken bones in his hand. It's the smaller break that might require a clean-up procedure, which is why the prognosis was Curry would be out three months.Nobody knows exactly how his hand will heal. Check back in three months.