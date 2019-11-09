Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors refute report that Steph Curry will be out for rest of season

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some confusion on Friday regarding Steph Curry and whether The Warriors star will be back on the court this season.

Curry broke his hand on October 30 against The Suns.

A bleacher report article indicated Curry is not likely to return at all this year.

RELATED: Warriors' Stephen Curry undergoes surgery on injured hand

The Warriors called that report "hogwash."

Here is the deal which I reported a week ago: Curry actually had two broken bones in his hand. It's the smaller break that might require a clean-up procedure, which is why the prognosis was Curry would be out three months.

Nobody knows exactly how his hand will heal. Check back in three months.

