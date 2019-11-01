Warriors' Stephen Curry undergoes surgery on injured hand

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors star player Stephen Curry underwent surgery on the hand he injured on Wednesday, the team announced Friday.Curry had surgery Friday morning at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. The surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shin.The Golden State Warriors said Curry is expected to make a full recovery. The team will provide an update on his status in three months.Curry suffered a broken left hand in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns.He is expected to be out for at least three months.