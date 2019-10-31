Golden State Warriors

Warriors star Stephen Curry shares message with Dub Nation after hand injury

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stephen Curry shared a photo on his Instagram story of his bandaged hand after he broke it during Wednesday night's game, saying he appreciates all of the love and support he's been getting from Dub Nation.

"Be back soon!" he added at the bottom of the post.

Curry went down in the third quarter and broke his hand when Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns landed on top of him.

He's scheduled to have an MRI and CT scan Thursday to determine how bad the injury is and when he could possibly return to the game.

Dub Nation was shocked by the injury and worried about what this means for the season.

Stephen Curry shared a photo on his Instagram story of his bandaged hand after it was broken during a game on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

