Warriors star Stephen Curry shares message with Dub Nation after hand injury

RELATED: Warriors fans upset about Stephen Curry's hand injury, trying to stay positive
"Be back soon!" he added at the bottom of the post.
Curry went down in the third quarter and broke his hand when Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns landed on top of him.
He's scheduled to have an MRI and CT scan Thursday to determine how bad the injury is and when he could possibly return to the game.
RELATED: Stephen Curry breaks left hand on hard fall during game
Dub Nation was shocked by the injury and worried about what this means for the season.
See more stories on Steph Curry and the Warriors.