Warriors fans upset about Stephen Curry's hand injury, trying to stay positive

Steph Curry heads to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury after taking a scary fall. pic.twitter.com/xt4fgp6Y4U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2019

Prayers up to my brother STEPH get well soon Broski🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 31, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors fans are shocked Thursday morning to hear about Stephen Curry's injury and worried about what this means for the season."It was pretty sad. It means a lot of the young guys have to step up. They just have Draymond as a veteran," said San Jose Resident Ravi Chachad.Curry went down in the third quarter and broke his hand when Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns landed on top of him."Oh my God, no," said San Francisco resident Becky Mak. "He's the backbone of the team!"The Warriors don't know yet whether he will need surgery or how long he will be out. Fans are very worried about what this means for the season."It's pretty tough, but they're going to have to play together, learn to play as a team, instead of just letting Steph do what he does best," said Chachad.Curry broke his left hand, not his dominant right hand. Some fans are trying to stay positive."On the bright side, it is not his shooting arm so he will maintain the muscle memory. And it gives our younger players time to develop, which will help us next year and maybe later this year when Klay and Curry are both back," said Anish Bhavani of Palo Alto.Curry is scheduled to have an MRI and a CT scan Thursday.