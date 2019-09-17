Warriors new jerseys: Dubs reveal 6 new designs for first season in Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are revealing their new jersey designs for the 2019-2020 NBA season.Six options were unveiled Tuesday, for the team's first season in their new arena across the Bay, the Chase Center.All Warriors practice and game jerseys, both home and away, will continue to feature the Rakuten badge on the upper left corner, the team said in a press release.'The Town' jerseys will continue to be a theme. However, as part of the Warriors' rebrand, four of the six jerseys will feature the team's new logo and custom font.Another design, the San Francisco Classic Edition, pays homegage to the Warriors' first three years in the Bay Area.They will also bring back The City Classic Edition jerseys first worn in 1966-67.Watch the video above to see what they look like!Here is some more, in-depth information about the jerseys, provided by the Golden State Warriors:A staple in the Warriors uniform arsenal, the white jersey with the team's Global Logo is a simple, globally-recognized jersey that was first introduced prior to the 2010-11 season. The 2019-20 version of the Association Edition jersey features the team's refreshed Global Logo, highlighted by an updated, more accurate portrayal of the eastern span of the Bay Bridge.A blue alternative to the Association Edition, the Warriors' Icon Edition jersey features the Warriors' blue with the team's yellow Global Logo on the chest.The Statement Edition uniform features the team's new The Bay logo, which portrays a landscape of seaside cliffs overlooking water accompanied by an overhead fog, a scene reminiscent of the Golden Gate prior to the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge. The Warriors have played full seasons in each of The Bay's three major cities: Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose.A tribute to Oakland first introduced during the 2017-18 season, The Town uniform features the logo for the city of Oakland in white set on a black jersey. The uniform celebrates the Oakland community and its support for the Warriors, who played 47 of the previous 48 seasons in The Town.A throwback to the Warriors' original Bay Area jersey worn upon the team's arrival to San Francisco from Philadelphia in 1962, the San Francisco Classic Edition jersey features the city's namesake across the chest of the white jersey in a color palate of navy, gold and red. A yellow version of the uniform was worn by the Warriors as a throwback during the 2009-10 season.Designed by the team's larger-than-life owner Franklin Mieuli in 1966-67, The City Classic Edition includes a pair of iconic San Francisco symbols, featuring the Golden Gate Bridge on the front and a cable car on the back of the yellow jersey. The Warriors have worn the throwback several times since the team's last season in San Francisco in 1970-71, most recently donning the yellow jersey during the 2015-16 campaign.