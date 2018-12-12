GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors unveil new 'Town Gold' jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Listen up Dub nation! We are getting our first look at a new piece of Warriors gear. The team's new jersey goes on sale Dec. 19. (Golden State Warriors)

ABC7 News
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Listen up Dub nation! We are getting our first look at a new piece of gear.

RELATED: Warriors star Stephen Curry comments on moon landing stirring up debate

The Golden State Warriors are set to debut their new uniforms on Christmas day, but you can get the Town Gold jersey before then.

The Warriors tweeted photos and a video, saying "introducing the Nike NBA Earned Edition Jersey."

RELATED: Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon

It's gold and black. The Nike swoosh is blue.

RELATED: 9-year-old Napa girl surprised by response from Warriors' Stephen Curry about Under Armour shoes

The new Warriors jersey goes on sale December 19.

Go Dubs!
For more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsstephen currywarrior gamesclothingGolden State Warriorssocietybay areanikekevin durantdraymond greenu.s. & worldOaklandSan FranciscoSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors' revenge rampage resumes vs. Raptors
5-on-5: Is Warriors vs. Raptors the best Finals matchup?
Stephen Curry's new signature sneaker is more connected with Oakland than ever
The Clippers' bold plan to land Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Warriors' revenge rampage resumes vs. Raptors
Jags, Rams, Chargers, Raiders and Bucs to host international games in '19
Bryce Harper Watch: Who will land the superstar free agent?
5-on-5: Is Warriors vs. Raptors the best Finals matchup?
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
Ceremony commemorates anniversary of SF Mayor Ed Lee's death
Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in San Francisco
Accuweather Forecast: Foggy and misty morning
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions today
Insurance claims from California wildfires at $9 billion and counting
California wants to tax your text messages
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
Show More
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Decatur, Tennessee; felt in Atlanta
Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school
Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?
Strasbourg shooting: Suspect ID'd as manhunt continues after 2 killed
More News