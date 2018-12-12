OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Listen up Dub nation! We are getting our first look at a new piece of gear.
The Golden State Warriors are set to debut their new uniforms on Christmas day, but you can get the Town Gold jersey before then.
The Warriors tweeted photos and a video, saying "introducing the Nike NBA Earned Edition Jersey."
It's gold and black. The Nike swoosh is blue.
The new Warriors jersey goes on sale December 19.
Go Dubs!
The on-court debut of the Warriors Earned Edition uniforms will take place Dec. 25: https://t.co/DaBCtHZWEU pic.twitter.com/BsCCoMVCjH— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 12, 2018
Town Gold— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 12, 2018
Introducing the Nike NBA Earned Edition Jersey pic.twitter.com/kyw2I5PmVL