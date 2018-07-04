STEPHEN CURRY

Warriors star Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha welcome baby Canon W. Jack Curry to the world

EMBED </>More Videos

Stephen Curry shared a darling photo of the newest addition to the Warriors family, Canon W. Jack Curry, a bouncing baby boy wrapped in a striped blanket. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)

by ABC7News.com staff
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Stephen Curry shared a darling photo of the newest addition to the Golden State Warriors family, Canon W. Jack Curry, a bouncing baby boy wrapped in a striped blanket.

According to Ayesha's Instagram, Canon was born on July 2, 2018 and his sisters Riley and Ryan Curry couldn't be happier to have him.

She wrote, "My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn't be more excited and grateful."

VIDEO: Stephen Curry and daughter Ryan share heartwarming hug during parade

The newborn appeared on his Instagram page on July 4, with thousands of Dub Nation members sharing congratulations and heartfelt messages for the Curry family.
Stephen wrote, "On this journey, on this quest... protect me... I'm bless! Canon W. Jack Curry."

VIDEO: Riley Curry is impossibly cute at Warriors victory parade in Oakland

Both Stephen and Ayesha shared photos of the new baby boy.

Steph's featured Canon solo, wrapped in a blanket.


And Ayesha's featured the always adorable Riley and Ryan carrying their baby brother. Can we get an "awwww" up in here?
For more stories, photos, and video on Stephen Curry, visit this page.

VIDEO: Warriors championship parade 2018 highlights
EMBED More News Videos

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade through Oakland. Here's a look at some of the best moments from the Dub Nation Celebration!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfamilystephen curryAyesha CurrybabyGolden State Warriorschildrencelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STEPHEN CURRY
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
Stephen Curry donates $25K to Web.com golfer Scott Harrington, whose wife is battling cancer
Stephen Curry's 86 leaves him last in Ellie Mae Classic
Stephen Curry fires 71 in Web.com event, trails leaders by 8
Stephen Curry takes on PGA pros in Hayward tournament
More stephen curry
SPORTS
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
As you wish: Khris Davis gets jersey signed by Make-A-Wish kid, homers
Rangers get another shot at shutting down Davis, A's
More Sports
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
More News