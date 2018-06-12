VIDEO: Warriors championship parade 2018 highlights

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 2018 PARADE

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade through Oakland. Here's a look at some of the best moments from the Dub Nation Celebration! (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors celebrated their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade through Oakland.

Here's a look at all the best moments from the Dub Nation Celebration!

Full coverage on the Golden State Warriors here.

DUB NATION CELEBRATION VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

VIDEO: Jordan Bell high-fives, hugs fans in crowd at Warriors parade
The crowd was going wild as Jordan Bell ran along the parade route, giving Warriors fans high-fives. He even gave one young fan a hug!


VIDEO: Riley Curry is impossibly cute at Warriors victory parade in Oakland
Dub Nation has a soft spot for Riley Curry, who somehow is always the cutest kid ever wherever she goes. Her Warriors victory celebration was, as always, precious at the Oakland victory parade.


VIDEO: Stephen Curry and daughter Ryan share heartwarming hug during parade
Stephen Curry's daughters are absolutely adorable, and nothing makes Dub Nation smile like an appearance from them. This heartwarming moment when Steph and his daughter Ryan appeared on their bus during the parade is just too cute to ignore.


VIDEO: 'Is there anything beyond lit?' Swaggy P brings swagger to parade
Nick "Swaggy P" Young and JaVale McGee took a moment between running around with fans to stop and reflect on the Warriors 2018 championship, and needless to say it was, as Swaggy P said, "lit."


VIDEO: Steph Curry runs through Warriors parade, high fives fans
Golden State Warriors fans were treated to up close and personal appearances from their favorite players during the parade in Oakland. Here's a look at Steph Curry as he threw candy and hyped up the crowds.


VIDEO: JaVale McGee looks great as an ABC7 News reporter 'I lost my shirt'
JaVale McGee gave everyone a ton of fun moments at the parade, but this one pretty much takes the cake. He looked like a reporter out on the parade route when he took Dion Lim's microphone and rocked a live hit. You go, JaVale!


VIDEO: Stephen Curry lives his best life with the Larry O'Brien trophy
Stephen Curry loves celebrating his hard-earned championships. He has historically done so during the victory parades in Oakland atop a gigantic bus rolling down the street with thousands of screaming fans at his sides. Yeah, that's living your best life.


VIDEO: Draymond Green on Klay Thompson 'He doesn't talk much at all'
Draymond Green is known as a sort of enforcer for the Golden State Warriors, and Klay Thompson is known for, well... you'll see.


VIDEO: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson talk Warriors ahead of parade
Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson talked about the team, and the grueling past season ahead of the Golden State Warriors' victory parade in Oakland. Watch the video player to see what they had to say!


VIDEO: 'I touched him!' Swaggy P literally makes fan scream for joy at Warriors victory parade
Nick "Swaggy P" Young has been a welcome addition to the Golden State Warriors lineup of superstars. One fan on the Oakland parade route went nuts when he ran by her and touched her hand screaming, "I touched him!"


VIDEO: 'They're asking for more' Kerr talks about celebrating this championship before the next
Fans want another championship, but at the Oakland victory parade Steve Kerr wants them to slow their roll and enjoy the championship the Warriors just won first.


VIDEO: Steve Kerr, Bob Myers bask in glory of Warriors victory at Oakland parade
Without Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, we wouldn't have three NBA championships under our belts. GM Bob Myers talks the success and glory of the Dubs over the last four years and what's next.


VIDEO: E-40 celebrates Warriors win in streets of Oakland with fans
Everyone knows that E-40 reps the Bay 24/7, and who wouldn't with a team like the Golden State Warriors winning championships? Check out how the Bay Area rap legend partied with fans in Oakland during the Dub Nation Celebration.


VIDEO: Super fan rapper Mistah F.A.B ready to celebrate with Warriors
ABC7's Lyanne Melendez talks about the winning season and the victory parade with Golden State Warriors super fan and Bay Area rapper, Mistah F.A.B.


VIDEO: 89-year-old Warriors super fan just wants to take photo with Klay Thompson
Eighty-nine-year-old Audie is a Warriors super fan whose only wish is for Klay Thompson to stop by and take a photo with her during the victory parade in Oakland.


VIDEO: Warriors fans eager for team's parade in Oakland
Warriors fans lined Oakland's streets ahead of the team's victory parade. Here's a look at what they had to say to ABC7's Dion Lim!

DUBS HYPE HERE
