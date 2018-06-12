VIDEO: Warriors championship parade 2018 highlights

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3594708" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

JaVale McGee gave everyone a ton of fun moments at the parade, but this one pretty much takes the cake. He looked like a reporter out on the parade route when he took Dion Lim's microphone and rocked a live hit. You go, JaVale!